BURN BAN IN EFFECT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

THE ONGOING DRY CONDITIONS IN SIOUXLAND THAT WERE OCCURRING BEFORE MONDAY EVENING’S FREEZING DRIZZLE LED THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL TO DECLARE AN OPEN BURNING BAN IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

ALL OPEN BURNING FIRE PERMITS WITHIN SIOUX CITY HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED UNTIL THE FIRE BAN HAS BEEN LIFTED.

THE USE OF COMMERCIALLY MANUFACTURED OUTDOOR FIREPITS WITHIN SIOUX CITY ARE STILL PERMITTED IF WINDS REMAIN BELOW 15 MILES PER HOUR FOR THE DURATION OF USAGE. WITH STRICT ADHERENCE TO OTHER RULES LISTED BELOW:

1. THE DEVICE SHALL NOT BE USED ON A COMBUSTIBLE SURFACE SUCH AS A WOODEN DECK.

2. THE DEVICE SHALL NOT BE USED ON ANY BALCONY OR DECK ABOVE GRADE LEVEL.

3. THE DEVICE SHALL NOT BE USED WITHIN 10 FEET OF COMBUSTIBLE CONSTRUCTION, INCLUDING OVERHANGS.

4. THE DEVICE SHALL HAVE A SCREEN OR OTHER PROTECTIVE COVER TO PREVENT SPARKS AND EMBERS FROM BEING DISTRIBUTED.

5. ONLY DRY, SEASONED FIREWOOD OR MANUFACTURED LOGS SUCH AS A “DURA-FLAME” LOG SHALL BE USED.

6. THE FIRE SHALL BE ATTENDED AT ALL TIMES. IF THE FIRE IS NOT ATTENDED, IT SHALL BE EXTINGUISHED IMMEDIATELY.

7. BURNING UPON THE GROUND IS NOT ALLOWED.

DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS LED TO NUMEROUS FIELD FIRES IN SIOUXLAND ON SUNDAY WITH AT LEAST A HALF DOZEN FIRES REPORTED BETWEEN NOON AND 2:15 P.M.