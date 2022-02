MAVERICKS SHOOTING SUSPECT PLEADS GUILTY

A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING OF A WOMAN OUTSIDE OF A LOCAL BAR IN DECEMBER OF 2020 HAS PLEADED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT.

27-YEAR-OLD RUDY JOHNSON PLEADED GUILTY FRIDAY TO BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

JOHNSON HAD ORIGINALLY BEEN CHARGED IN STATE COURT WITH WILLFUL INJURY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, FELONY ASSAULT AND OTHER CHARGES IN THE SHOOTING OF 28-YEAR-OLD KRISTA KRUCKENBERG, A WAITRESS AT MAVERICKS GENTLEMEN’S CLUB

KRUCKENBERG WAS WOUNDED IN THE PARKING LOT WHERE A FIGHT INVOLVING OTHER PEOPLE WAS GOING ON.

JOHNSON FLED IOWA AND WAS ARRESTED IN INDIANA LAST JULY AND EXTRADITED BACK TO IOWA.

HE HAD PREVIOUSLY BEEN CHARGED IN FELONY CONVICTIONS THAT PROHIBIT HIM FROM POSSESSING A FIREARM.

A SENTENCING DATE IN THE CASE IS PENDING.