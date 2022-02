DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS LED TO NUMEROUS FIELD FIRES IN SIOUXLAND ON SUNDAY.

FIVE SEPARATE FIRES WERE REPORTED IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY BETWEEN NOON AND 2:15 P.M.

THOSE FIRES WERE ON OLD HIGHWAY 141, 275TH STREET, CHARLES AVENUE, 110TH STREET AND 260TH STREET.

ANOTHER GRASS FIRE WAS REPORTED JUST BEFORE 2:30 P.M. IN THE 4500 BLOCK OF COUNTRY CLUB BOULEVARD.

FILE PHOTO