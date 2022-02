EMINENT DOMAIN PIPELINE BILL KILLED IN IOWA LEGISLATURE

A BILL BY A NORTHWEST IOWA STATE SENATOR THAT WOULD TAKE AWAY THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD’S POWER TO GRANT EMINENT DOMAIN TO PRIVATE COMPANIES, SO LAND MAY BE SEIZED FOR CARBON PIPELINES AND SIMILAR PROJECTS FAILED IN THE SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE .

SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR OF SIOUX CENTER WAS THE BILL’S SPONSOR AND TOLD OUR LE MARS SISTER STATION KLEM THAT THERE WERE NOT ENOUGH REPUBLICANS ON THE COMMITTEE WILLING TO BACK THE BILL:

TAYLOR SAYS THE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN, WHO IS JASON SCHULTZ OF SCHLESWIG, PULLED THE BILL FROM THE AGENDA:

TAYLOR SAYS PEOPLE THAT ATTENDED THE SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING HELD THE PREVIOUS DAY WERE OVERWHELMINGLY IN FAVOR OF HIS BILL:

SENATOR TAYLOR SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE DISAPPOINTED, FRUSTRATED AND ANGRY OVER HOW THE BILL WAS HANDLED IN THE COMMITTEE:

A COMPANION BILL BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS ALSO FAILED TO ADVANCE:

FRIDAY WAS THE FIRST FUNNEL DEADLINE IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE, MEANING ANY BILLS NOT PASSED OUT OF COMMITTEE WOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED BY THE FULL LEGISLATURE IN THE SESSION.