The South Sioux City Cardinals are the 1st ever NSAA Girls Wrestling State Champions.

The Cardinals claimed the crown Saturday in Omaha.

On Sunday, Feb. 20th, there will be a celebration for the girls in the high school’s Mini Dome.

The state qualifiers will ride in a fire truck around South Sioux City starting at 5:15 pm then return to Mini Dome for the celebration from 6pm-7pm.

The Mini Dome doors will open 5:40pm to the public.

—