GROENE TO RESIGN FROM UNICAMERAL

NEBRASKA STATE SENATOR MIKE GROENE OF NORTH PLATTE IS RESIGNING FROM THE UNICAMERAL.

GROENE SAYS HE IS GOING TO RESIGN FROM HIS POST BECAUSE OF ALLEGATIONS BY A FEMALE STAFFER.THAT HE TOOK INAPPROPRIATE PHOTOGRAPHS OF HER.

THE STAFFER FILED A WORKPLACE HARASSMENT COMPLAINT AGAINST GROENE AFTER SHE DISCOVERED PHOTOS OF HERSELF ON GROENE’S LAPTOP AT WORK.

THE STAFF MEMBER ALLEGES THAT THE PHOTOS WERE OBJECTIFYING AND DEMEANING, AND SOME WERE ZOOMED-IN PHOTOS OF PROVOCATIVE BODY PARTS.

GROENE SAYS HE DID TAKE PHOTOS OF THE STAFFER AND THAT IT WAS A MISTAKE, BUT HE DENIES HE EVER MADE SEXUAL ADVANCES TOWARD THE STAFFER OR SAID ANYTHING THAT COULD BE TERMED HARASSMENT.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS HE SPOKE WITH GROENE FRIDAY AFTERNOON, AND THEY BOTH AGREED IT WAS BEST FOR HIM TO RESIGN.

GROENE IS ALSO WITHDRAWING HIS CANDIDACY FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA BOARD OF REGENTS.