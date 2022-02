NEBRASKA LIFE SAVER AWARD PRESENTED BY STATE PATROL

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS PRESENTED A CITIZEN LIFE SAVER AWARD TO RILEY BUTTS FOR HIS HEROIC ACTIONS TO SAVE A WOMAN FROM A BURNING VEHICLE IN MADISON COUNTY LAST MAY 28TH.

A WOMAN SUFFERED A MEDICAL EPISODE WHILE DRIVING ON HIGHWAY 81, NEAR MADISON, LOST CONTROL OF HER VEHICLE, LEFT THE ROADWAY, AND CRASHED INTO A TREE.

HER VEHICLE THEN CAUGHT FIRE.

RILEY BUTTS WAS ALSO TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 81 AND CALLED 9-1-1 AND THEN RAN TO THE BURNING VEHICLE.

THE WOMAN WAS UNRESPONSIVE AND ALL THE DOORS TO THE VEHICLE WERE LOCKED.

BUTTS BROKE A SIDE WINDOW TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE VEHICLE AND PULLED THE WOMAN OUT JUST BEFORE THE CAR BECAME FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES AND HAD AN EXPLOSION JUST MOMENTS LATER.

THE WOMAN WAS TRANSPORTED TO FAITH REGIONAL HOSPITAL IN NORFOLK WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.