KECK IS FINALIST FOR GRAND VIEW UNIVERSITY PRESIDENCY

THE PRESIDENT OF BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY IS ONE OF FOUR FINALISTS TO BECOME THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF GRAND VIEW UNIVERSITY IN DES MOINES.

RACHELLE KECK HAS BEEN BRIAR CLIFF’S PRESIDENT SINCE JULY OF 2018.

PRIOR TO THAT SHE WAS BRIAR CLIFF’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND UNIVERSITY COUNSEL.

GRAND VIEW’S CURRENT PRESIDENT KENT HENNING IS RETIRING AFTER SERVING THE UNIVERSITY FOR 22 YEARS.

KECK HAS ALSO HELD POSITIONS AS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF PHILANTHROPY AND ALUMNI RELATIONS AT INDIAN HILLS COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND DIRECTOR OF PLANNED GIVING AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA FOUNDATION.

SHE AND THE THREE OTHER FINALISTS WILL VISIT THE GRAND VIEW CAMPUS FOR A SERIES OF MEETINGS WITH FACULTY, STAFF AND STUDENTS.

THE GRAND VIEW BOARD OF TRUSTEES EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE THE SELECTION OF THE NEXT PRESIDENT IN EARLY MARCH.