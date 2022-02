COLD STORAGE PROJECT APPROVED FOR STATE AID

THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD HAS APPROVED FUNDING FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A COLD STORAGE FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY.

COLD-LINK LOGISTICS OF MIAMI, FLORIDA HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE 40 ACRES OF THE CITY’S SOUTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SITE TO CONSTRUCT A MULTI-PHASED COLD STORAGE FACILITY.

THE PROJECT WAS AWARDED TAX BENEFITS THROUGH THE TARGETED JOBS WITHHOLDING PROGRAM.

CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR MARTY DOUGHERTY SAID LAST MONTH THAT THE FIRST PHASE OF THE PROJECT REPRESENTS A CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF NEARLY $60 MILLION AND WILL BE THE FIRST INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT ON THE SITE:

COLDLINK3 OC………..500,000 SQUARE FEET. :16

COLD-LINK LOGISTICS SIOUX CITY LLC WILL BE A FULL-SERVICE THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS PROVIDER, OFFERING BLAST FREEZING, FREEZING, COOLING AND OTHER GENERAL FOOD-RELATED STORAGE SERVICES.

THE INITIAL 60 JOBS INCLUDE 50 PRODUCTION STAFF AT AN HOURLY WAGE OF OVER $23.00/HOUR.

CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN MARCH WITH AN EXPECTED OPENING DATE IN EARLY 2023.