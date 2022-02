BODY OF MISSING HIKER RECOVERED

AUTHORITIES SAY THE BODY OF A MISSING ST. HELENA NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN RECOVERED FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER.

THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE SAYS 61-YEAR-OLD ROY REICHLE HAD BEEN MISSING SINCE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

HE WAS REPORTEDLY OUT HIKING ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR THE MERIDIAN BRIDGE.

THE BODY OF REICHLE WAS DISCOVERED AND REMOVED FROM A HOLE IN THE ICE ON A BACK CHANNEL OF THE MISSOURI RIVER UPSTREAM OF THE DISCOVERY BRIDGE.

CEDAR COUNTY DISPATCH HAD NOTIFIED A NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION CONSERVATION OFFICER OF AN OVERDUE INDIVIDUAL IN THE AREA OF THE HIGHWAY 81 BRIDGE BETWEEN NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA WEDNESDAY MORNING.