SEMI CRASH TEMPORARILY CLOSES I-29 NEAR BERESFORD

A CRASH INVOLVING TWO SEMI TRAILER TRUCKS CLOSED ALL FOUR LANES ON INTERSTATE 29 NORTH OF BERESFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA FOR PART OF THURSDAY MORNING.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 4:40 A.M. THREE MILES NORTH OF BERESFORD.

A 2020 MODEL FREIGHTLINER WAS PARKED NORTHBOUND ON THE SHOULDER OF I-29 THERE WHEN A 2021 MODEL FREIGHTLINER REAR-ENDED IT.

THAT CAUSED A LARGE AMOUNT OF HAZARDOUS MATERIAL TO SPILL OUT OF THE TRAILER OF THE PARKED SEMI.

BOTH NORTH AND SOUTHBOUND LANES ON I-29 FROM MILE MARKER 50 TO 53 WERE CLOSED AT 9 A.M. AND TRAFFIC REROUTED.

BOTH SOUTHBOUND LANES WERE REOPENED AT 10 A.M. AND THE NORTHBOUND PASSING LANE WAS REOPENED AROUND 11, BUT THE NORTHBOUND DRIVING LANE WAS STILL CLOSED AS OF 2 PM.

EACH DRIVER HAD A PASSENGER IN THEIR VEHICLE BUT NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE 2021 FREIGHTLINER, 29-YEAR-OLD KAMALPREET SINGH OF WINNIPEG MANITOBA, WILL BE CHARGED FOR HIS ROLE IN THE ACCIDENT.