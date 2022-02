GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED INTO LAW THE PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING BILL THAT WILL INCREASE THE STATE’S PUBLIC EDUCATION BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 BY 2.5% PER PUPIL AND RESULT IN $159 MILLION IN NEW MONEY FOR IOWA’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

FIFTY-SIX PERCENT OF THE STATE’S ENTIRE BUDGET FUNDS PUBLIC EDUCATION.

THAT AMOUNT WILL TOTAL MORE THAN $3.6 BILLION DOLLARS WITH EIGHTY PERCENT OF THE EDUCATION BUDGET GOING TO PRE K-12 SCHOOLS.

IT’S THE FIRST BILL REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED IN THE 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION.