NOEM HOPEFUL THAT HER LEGISLATIVE PROPOSALS WILL PASS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS HOPEFUL THAT THE FULL SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE WILL PASS TWO OF HER PROPOSALS THAT SO FAR HAVE MADE IT THROUGH ONE CHAMBER EACH:

THE BILL DEALING WITH CRITICAL RACE THEORY SENT TO THE STATE SENATE WAS AMENDED TO REMOVE THE TERM FROM ITS TITLE AND CONTENT.

NOEM SAYS SHE STILL SUPPORTS THE AMENDED BILL WITHOUT THE MENTION OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN IT:

NOEM SAYS LAWMAKERS HAVE A LOT ON THEIR PLATES NOW, WITH JUST THREE WEEKS LEFT IN THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION.