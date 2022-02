MUSEUM PROPOSED TO HONOR ERNIE CHAMBERS

A NEBRASKA STATE SENATOR HAS PROPOSED THAT A MUSEUM BE CREATED TO HONOR FORMER STATE SENATOR ERNIE CHAMBERS OF OMAHA.

CHAMBERS LEFT OFFICE FOR A SECOND TIME DUE TO TERM LIMITS IN 2021 AFTER SERVING A RECORD 46 YEARS IN THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE.

THE BILL WAS PROPOSED BY CHAMBERS’ SUCCESSOR SENATOR TERRELL MCKINNEY OF OMAHA AND DISCUSSED BY THE GOVERNMENT, MILITARY AND VETERANS AFFAIRS COMMITTEE.

URBAN PLANNER MANUEL COOK SPOKE IN FAVOR OF THE BILL AND SAID THE MUSEUM WOULD SERVE AS A COMMUNITY CENTER AND INCREASE TOURISM IN NORTH OMAHA.

NO ONE SPOKE IN OPPOSITION TO THE BILL AND THE COMMITTEE TOOK NO IMMEDIATE ACTION ON IT.