Joens Breaks Iowa State’s Career Scoring Record; ISU falls to UT

AUSTIN, Texas – Ashley Joens broke Iowa State’s career scoring record as No. 6 Iowa State (21-4, 10-3 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Texas (18-6, 8-5 Big 12), 73-48. A stifling Texas defense held Iowa State to a season-low 48 points as Iowa State struggled to connect on Wednesday evening in Austin, dropping just their third conference game of the season.

Ashley Joens put an exclamation point on her storied Iowa State career, passing both Bridget Carleton (2,142) and Iowa State Hall of Famer Angie Welle (2,149) for the top scoring mark. Joens also sits atop the record books in scoring average, netting 18.6 points per game in her career, cementing herself as the most prolific scorer to wear the Cardinal & Gold. Joens would finish the evening with 18 points and five boards and sitting at 2,156 career points.

Emily Ryan added 11 points off an efficient 5-of-6 shooting as Iowa State’s lone double-figure scorer after Joens.

How It Happened

Iowa State struggled to get going offensively, shooting just 37.5 percent from the field in the first half and committing 10 turnovers. Ashley Joens would lead Iowa State with seven points and five rebounds at the break. Morgan Kane proved to be the bright spot in the first half going 3-of-6 from the field for six points, as the redshirt junior found some room amidst the defense. Despite Iowa State’s cold shooting, the Cyclones would end the first half, trailing the Longhorns by just five, 31-26.

Iowa State’s woes continued in the third quarter, with Texas making quick work with a 14-0 run, before a bucket by Emily Ryan ended the scoring drought. Texas’ offense began to click, outscoring Iowa State 22-9 in the quarter to take a 53-35 lead that the Cyclones would not come back from. Texas’ defensive game plan worked to perfection, limiting Iowa State to just 17 field goals and four three-point attempts in the contest.

In the fourth quarter, Ashley Joens officially became Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer with a three-point play with 4:59 to go. Iowa State would go on to fall to the Longhorns, 73-48.

Up Next

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 19 when it takes on No. 15 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Iowa State will look for the sweep against the Sooners and the game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.