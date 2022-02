IA HOUSE COMMITTEE FORWARDS ANTI MANDATE BILL

REPUBLICANS ON A COMMITTEE IN THE IOWA HOUSE HAVE ADVANCED A BILL THAT WOULD BAN MASK MANDATES AND ANY FUTURE VACCINE MANDATES IN SCHOOLS — INCLUDING COLLEGES, AS WELL AS IN BUSINESSES, NON-PROFITS AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIES.

REPRESENTATIVE JON JACOBSEN OF COUNCIL BLUFFS SAYS THE BILL PREVENTS DISCRIMINATION AND PROTECTS PERSONAL MEDICAL INFORMATION.

THE BILL WOULD FORBID EMPLOYERS FROM FIRING A WORKER BECAUSE OF THEIR VACCINATION STATUS.

ALL THE DEMOCRATS ON THE PANEL VOTED NO, INCLUDING BRUCE HUNTER OF DES MOINES:

THE BILL IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR DEBATE IN THE FULL HOUSE.