ZABER TO LEAVE MUSKETEERS FOR OMAHA

Rich Zaber is leaving the Sioux City Musketeers to become the Omaha Lancers Vice President of Sales.

Zaber will help be responsible for managing corporate sales, new ticketing initiatives, and special community engagement projects.

Rich has been with the Sioux City Musketeers since 2003 and assumed the role of club president in 2010.

During his tenure with the Musketeers, he led the team’s corporate sales efforts, and was responsible for creating meaningful connections between the community and the team.

That included starting and managing events that raised over $100,000.00 annually for Sioux City charities including the annual Face of For Charity and the popular Pink in the Rink Game to Benefit breast cancer charities.

Zaber says he has the full support of the Musketeers during this transition, and wants to thank all of the sponsors and ticket holders that have become friends over the last two decades.”

Rich will start with the Lancers in early March.