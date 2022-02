THE SEARCH IS ON TO FIND IOWA’S BEST BURGER FOR 2022.

KYLIE PETERSON IS THE SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL;

BAMBINO’S IN OSSIAN WON LAST YEAR’S CONTEST:

TO NOMINATE A RESTAURANT, VISIT I-A-BEEF-DOT-ORG.

THE DEADLINE TO ENTER IS MARCH 14TH WITH THE WINNER NAMED ON MAY 2ND.