TAYLOR BILL WOULD PREVENT EMINENT DOMAIN ON CARBON PIPELINE PROJECTS

A BILL SCHEDULED FOR DEBATE IN THE SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE TODAY (WEDNESDAY) WOULD TAKE AWAY THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD’S POWER TO GRANT EMINENT DOMAIN TO PRIVATE COMPANIES, SO LAND MAY BE SEIZED FOR CARBON PIPELINES AND SIMILAR PROJECTS.

SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR OF SIOUX CENTER, IS THE BILL’S SPONSOR.

EMINENT1 OC……BUSINESS OWNERS.” :11

JEFF BOEYINK, A LOBBYIST FOR SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS, A COMPANY THAT WANTS TO BUILD A CARBON PIPELINE, SAYS CHANGING THE RULES FOR EMINENT DOMAIN WOULD SEND THE MESSAGE THAT IOWA’S REGULATORY CLIMATE IS UNSTABLE.

IOWANS WHO’VE BEEN NOTIFIED THEIR PROPERTY IS ALONG THE PROPOSED ROUTES FOR CARBON PIPELINES SPOKE AT AN HOUR-LONG SENATE SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING ON THE BILL TUESDAY.