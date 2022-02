TASER ENDS PURSUIT OF CHEROKEE SUSPECT

A CHEROKEE, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A VEHICLE PURSUIT IN SPENCER, IOWA WEDNESDAY MORNING.

SPENCER POLICE SAY 19 YEAR OLD BROCK REINERT WAS ARRESTED AFTER POLICE ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP OF REINERT’S VEHICLE FOR SPEEDING ON GRAND AVENUE.

THE PURSUIT REACHED SPEEDS OVER 70 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE AND ENDED WHEN REINERT LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE AND STRUCK A TREE.

HIS ATTEMPT TO FLEE ON FOOT ENDED WHEN AN OFFICER TASED HIM.

REINERT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND IS CHARGED WITH ELUDING, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO OBEY A STOP SIGN, AND FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL.