MRHD AWARDS COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED $300,000 IN SCHOLARSHIP FUNDING TO BRIAR CLIFF AND MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITIES, ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE OF NURSING AND WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

EACH INSTITUTION RECEIVED $75,000 AND EACH WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ADMINISTERING THE SCHOLARSHIPS.

THE RECIPIENTS MUST BE A GRADUATE OF A WOODBURY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND THE SCHOLARSHIP FUNDING ENCOURAGES – BUT DOES NOT REQUIRE – STUDENTS TO STUDY, WORK AND LIVE IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE MONEY WAS AWARDED AT A CEREMONY IN THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER.

WITH THIS YEAR’S COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS, MRHD HAS DONATED OVER $44 MILLION DOLLARS TO WOODBURY COUNTY NONPROFITS.