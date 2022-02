FOOD BANK “EMPTY BOWLS” EVENT RESCHEDULED

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HAS FOUND A NEW DATE FOR THE 18TH ANNUAL EMPTY BOWLS FUNDRAISER.

THE EVENT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 22ND AT THE MARRIOTT CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE EMPTY BOWLS SOUP DINNER ATTENDEES ARE GIVEN A HAND-CRAFTED BOWL AT THE EVENT TO COMBAT HUNGER IN SIOUXLAND.

THERE’S ALSO SILENT AND LIVE AUCTIONS.

THE EVENT HAD BEEN POSTPONED BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

TICKETS TO THE EVENT ARE STILL AVAILABLE THROUGH THE FOOD BANK.

THE EVENT WEBSITE IS http://ONE.BIDPAL.NET/EMPTYBOWLS2022.