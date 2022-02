ERNST SAYS BIDEN OFFICIALS ARE BREAKING BIOFUELS PROMISES

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONTINUES TO BREAK PROMISES MADE ON SUPPORTING BIOFUELS.

ERNST SPOKE AT A SENATE ENVIRONMENTAL COMMITTEE HEARING STATING WHY THE RENEWABLE FUEL STANDARD IS CRITICAL TO AMERICA’S NATIONAL SECURITY AND CONSUMER ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE, HOMEGROWN, CLEAN-BURNING BIOFUELS LIKE ETHANOL:

ERNST ASKED THE HEARING’S WITNESSES ABOUT THE HIGH COST OF FUEL AND WHETHER THE RFS IS THE CAUSE.

EMILY SKOR OF GROWTH ENERGY ANSWERED:

SENATOR ERNST SAYS THE COST OF A BARREL OF CRUDE OIL WAS $39.68 IN 2020.

THIS YEAR THE AVERAGE PRICE HAS BEEN 85.72 A BARREL WITH THE CURRENT PRICE 95.46 AS OF WEDNESDAY MORNING.

ERNST SAYS BIOFUEL USE WILL DECREASE THE DEPENDENCE ON FOREIGN OIL AND LOWER PRICES.

SHE SAYS THE R-F-S WILL REMAIN IMPORTANT BECAUSE CONSUMERS ARE NOT GOING TO QUICKLY SWITCH TO ELECTRIC CARS:

SHE ALSO REJECTS THE PREMISE THAT OIL REFINERIES AND THEIR RURAL COMMUNITIES ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN RURAL COMMUNITIES WITH BIOFUEL PROCESSING FACILITIES.

THE RED OAK REPUBLICAN SAYS THE LATEST RESEARCH SHOWS CORN ETHANOL IS 46% LESS CARBON INTENSIVE THAN PETROLEUM-BASED GASOLINE AND BIODIESEL IS 74% LESS CARBON INTENSIVE THAN PETROLEUM-BASED DIESEL.