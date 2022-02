DRIVER RESCUED AFTER VEHICLE NEARLY FALLS OFF BRIDGE

ONE MAN ESCAPED INJURY WHEN HIS VEHICLE ENDED UP ON A BRIDGE RAIL OVER BACON CREEK TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE HAVEN’T RELEASED INFORMATION ON HOW THE DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE AND WENT UP ON THE RAILING IN THE 900 BLOCK OF CUNNINGHAM DRIVE SHORTLY AFTER 4 P.M.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS TRAPPED INSIDE BUT SUSTAINED NO INJURIES.

Photos by CBS-14 & George Lindblade