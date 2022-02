DRIVER RESCUED AFTER VEHICLE NEARLY FALLS OFF BRIDGE (Update)

A SIOUX CITY MAN ESCAPED INJURY WHEN HIS VEHICLE ENDED UP ON A BRIDGE RAIL OVER THE OLD FLOYD RIVER CHANNEL TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE SAY 69-YEAR-OLD ROGER ROBINSON LOST CONTROL OF HIS S-U-V AND WENT OFF THE ROAD, SLIDING OVER THE BRIDGE CONCRETE BARRIER AND UP ON THE BRIDGE RAILING BY THE WALKWAY IN THE 900 BLOCK OF CUNNINGHAM DRIVE.

ROBINSON WAS TRAPPED INSIDE AND HAD TO BE EXTRICATED BUT SUSTAINED NO INJURIES.

HE WAS CITED FOR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL.

THE RAILINGS ON THE BRIDGE WERE DAMAGE DUE TO THE ACCIDENT.

Photos by CBS-14 & George Lindblade