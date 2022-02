CHRIS HALL DISCUSSES FUTURE PLANS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS HALL SAYS IT IS TIME TO SEEK NEW CHALLENGES IN HIS LIFE.

THE SIOUX CITY DEMOCRAT ANNOUNCED TUESDAY HE IS LEAVING THE STATE LEGISLATURE AT THE END OF THIS YEAR:

HALL WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE IOWA HOUSE IN 2010 AND HAS SERVED SIX TERMS.

HE HAS BEEN THE RANKING MEMBER OF THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE SINCE 2015.

HALL HAS BEEN MENTIONED BY OTHERS IN THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY TO BE A POSSIBLE FUTURE CANDIDATE TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

HE HAS NOT PUBLICLY EXPRESSED THAT AMBITION IN THE PAST BUT IS AWARE OF WHAT OTHERS HAVE SAID:

HALL ISN’T RULING OUT A RETURN TO POLITICS IN THE FUTURE:

HALL HAS WORKED ON A PART TIME BASIS AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN THE PAST, BUT SAYS HE IS GOING TO BE LOOKING AT NEW FULL TIME PROFESSIONAL ENDEAVORS.

HE SAYS HE IS PROUD OF HIS SERVICE IN THE LEGISLATURE AND THE VOTES OF CONFIDENCE FROM HIS DISTRICT TO HAVE HIM REPRESENT SIOUX CITY FOR SIX TERMS.