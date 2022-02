SIOUX CITY COUPLE DIES IN CEDAR COUNTY CRASH

A TWO VEHICLE CRASH NEAR CROFTON, NEBRASKA DURING THE NOON HOUR TUESDAY HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A SIOUX CITY COUPLE.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 74-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM KOONTZ DIED WHEN THE CAR HE WAS DRIVING STRUCK A PICKUP TRUCK NEAR THE JUNCTION OF HIGHWAYS 81 AND 12.

KOONTZ WAS DRIVING EASTBOUND ON HIGHWAY 12 AND THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK, 90 -YEAR-OLD NEIL COLLINS OF ORLEANS, NEBRASKA, WAS SOUTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 81.

KOONTZ, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HIS WIFE, 71-YEAR-OLD ANITA KOONTZ, DIED OF INJURIES AT AVERA SACRED HEART HOSPITAL.

SHE ALSO WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT.

COLLINS IS BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AT THE SAME HOSPITAL.

HE WAS WEARING SAFETY RESTRAINTS.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ACCIDENT IS CONTINUING.