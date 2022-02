THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE SGT. BLUFF LUTON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS LEAVING HIS POST AT THE END OF THIS SCHOOL YEAR.

DR. ROD EARLEYWINE HAS BEEN SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE PAST 15 YEARS AND PRIOR TO THAT SERVED AS THE DISTRICT’S MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL FOR 12 YEARS.

EARLEYWINE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING HE FEELS THAT IT IS TIME FOR HIM TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES.

HE SAYS HE IS LEAVING ON GREAT TERMS, AND COULDN’T ASK FOR A BETTER PLACE TO WORK OR A MORE SUPPORTIVE COMMUNITY.