RETIRED TEACHERS HELPING SHORT STAFFED SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH A SHORTAGE OF SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS AND STAFF BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

SOME RETIRED TEACHERS ARE COMING TO THE RESCUE, RETURNING TO SCHOOLS TO LEND THEIR TEACHING EXPERTISE TO THE DISTRICT.

MARK WALKER, A RETIRED 36 YEAR TEACHER AND COACH IS ONE OF THOSE EDUCATORS GOING BACK TO SCHOOL.

HE RETIRED IN MAY OF 2021 ONLY TO RETURN THIS YEAR TO HELP WITH THE SUBBING SHORTAGE. SUBBING THREE DAYS A WEEK AT EAST HIGH SCHOOL AS A HIGH SCHOOL COUNSELOR:

WALKER SAYS IT’S BEEN A GOOD EXPERIENCE HELPING HIS FORMER CO-WORKERS:

HE SAYS FOR NOW HE ISN’T COMMITTING TO MORE THAN ONE SEMESTER COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT, AND WILL CONSIDER HIS OPTIONS AS THE YEAR GOES ON.