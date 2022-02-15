Reese Larramendy Commits to Hawkeye Wrestling

IOWA CITY, Iowa — National champion Reese Larramendy has signed a national letter of intent to join the University of Iowa women’s wrestling program in 2022. Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun made the announcement Tuesday.

“Reese has big goals collegiately and internationally and I cannot wait for her to get on campus and being her path toward those goals,” Chun said. “Her mindset and complete approach to life is perfect for the Iowa wrestling room. She will without a doubt make a positive impact on our foundation and our future.”

Larramendy won the 16U national championship in 2019 and was a silver medalist at the 15U world combat games in Budapest. She placed third at the 2021 cadet world team trials, fifth at the junior world team trials and was a finalist at the junior women’s freestyle national championships.

Larramendy was born in Reno, Nevada, but now attends Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania. She is considered the No. 19 pound-for-pound recruit in the country, as well as the No. 2 wrestler at the 144-pound weight class.

“I chose the University of Iowa because there’s no better atmosphere in the country to compete and it gives me the opportunity to be coached by the very best,” Larramendy said.

Larramendy will train in Iowa City and compete unattached in 2022-23. Iowa announced in September 2021 it would become the first Division I Power Five school to add women’s wrestling. The Hawkeyes begin competing in 2023-24.