PARTS OF WEST 18TH TO BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC THUR-FRI

SEWER LINING WORK WILL RESULT IN THE CLOSURE OF BOTH CENTER TURN LANES AT THE INTERSECTION OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND WEST 18TH STREET ON THURSDAY.

IN ADDITION, THE CENTER OF THE INTERSECTION OF GENEVA STREET AND WEST 18TH STREET WILL ALSO BE CLOSED FOR SIMILAR WORK.

THESE CLOSURES WILL BEGIN THURSDAY MORNING AND THE CITY SAYS THE STREETS WILL NOT BE REOPENED NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE DAY ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH.

updated 4:21 p.m. 2/16/22