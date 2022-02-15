Iowa Women Slated to Play in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. – University of Iowa women’s basketball will compete in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy College Basketball Tournament on Nov. 25 and 27 in Portland, Oregon, to honor Phil Knight and his contribution to college basketball.

Hosted by Rip City Management, LLC, the Phil Knight Legacy will feature Iowa, Duke, Oregon State and UConn in the women’s field.

Each team will play one game per day in the bracket-style format. Games will be held inside the Chiles Center at University of Portland, Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Ticket information, schedule and brackets will be announced at a later date.