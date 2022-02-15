Iowa State Women to Play in 2022 Phil Knight Invitational

AMES, Iowa – The Cyclones are headed to the Rose City next season. Iowa State women’s basketball has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational as part of its 2022-23 schedule, ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The Cyclones will play two games in Portland, Oregon, with the women’s field also including Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon. The first games will take place on Nov. 24, with the second game on Nov. 27.

Hosted by ESPN Events, 12 of the nation’s top Nike/Jordan Brand men’s and women’s basketball teams will be making the trip to the Rose City during Thanksgiving Weekend 2022 for tournaments named after Phil Knight, the founder of Nike.

Full tournament information, including matchups, venues, television schedule and ticket information will be announced after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.