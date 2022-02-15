Cyclones To Play In 2022 Phil Knight Invitational

MES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s basketball team will play in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational November 24-25 and Nov. 27 in Portland, Oregon. Games will be played at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Chiles Center as the men’s tournament is played alongside a four-team women’s tournament that will feature Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon.

Along with the Cyclones, the PKI features a number of the nation’s elite men’s basketball programs. Iowa State’s bracket will also include Alabama, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova.

The field has a combined 206 NCAA Tournament appearances, 43 Final Fours and 16 NCAA titles. Each team will play one game per day in the bracket-style format on Nov. 24, 25 and 27.

Brackets and the complete schedule of games will be announced this summer. Ticket information will be available soon. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access at https://rosequarter.com/hoops/ .