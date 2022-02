CHRIS HALL TO RETIRE FROM IOWA HOUSE AT THE END OF THIS YEAR

CHRIS HALL TO RETIRE FROM IOWA HOUSE AT THE END OF THIS...

STATE REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS HALL OF SIOUX CITY SAYS HE WILL BE STEPPING AWAY FROM THE IOWA LEGISLATURE AT THE END OF THIS YEAR.

HALL, A DEMOCRAT, HAS SERVED SIX TERMS IN THE IOWA HOUSE AND HAS BEEN THE RANKING MEMBER OF THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE SINCE 2015.

HE WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE IOWA HOUSE IN 2010.

IN 2013, HALL PUSHED FOR LOCAL IMPLEMENTATION OF THE IOWA REINVESTMENT ACT, WHICH LEVERAGED STATE FUNDS TO SPUR MORE THAN $130 MILLION OF INVESTMENT AND REVITALIZED SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN.

THE PROJECTS INCLUDED THE REDEVELOPMENT OF THE WARRIOR HOTEL, SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER, AND THE NEW CONVENTION CENTER HOTEL.

HALL HELPED TO RE-AUTHORIZE THE TARGETED JOBS PROGRAM FOUR TIMES TO KEEP IOWA COMPETITIVE WITH ITS NEIGHBORING STATES.

IN 2015, HE WAS THE SOLE AUTHOR OF LEGISLATION LATER SIGNED BY GOVERNOR BRANSTAD TO PROVIDE SERVICE-DISABLED VETERANS ADDITIONAL SUPPORT WHEN STARTING OR GROWING THEIR SMALL BUSINESS – THE TARGETED SMALL BUSINESS PROGRAM FOR VETERANS.

HE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING HE WILL MISS THE WORK AND MANY FRIENDSHIPS IT HAS AFFORDED, BUT IT’S TIME TO START THE NEXT CHAPTER IN LIFE.

HE SAYS HE HOPES TO KEEP NEAR TO PUBLIC SERVICE IN THE YEARS AHEAD.