BONNIE RAITT TO PERFORM AT THE ORPHEUM

SINGER BONNIE RAITT WILL RETURN TO SIOUX CITY THIS SUMMER TO PERFORM AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER.

THE LEGENDARY SINGER WILL BRING HER “JUST LIKE THAT” NATIONAL TOUR HERE ON SATURDAY, JULY 30TH AT 7:30 P.M.

THE TEN-TIME GRAMMY WINNER WAS INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME IN 2000.

RAITT WILL BE JOINED BY MEMBERS OF HER LONGTIME TOURING BAND ALONG WITH SPECIAL GUEST MAVIS STAPLES.

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 10:00 A.M. ONLINE AT ORPHEUMLIVE.COM, OR BY CALLING 712-279-4850, OR BY VISITING THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE.

ONE DOLLAR FROM EVERY TICKET PURCHASED WILL BE DONATED TO GRASSROOTS LOCAL, REGIONAL, AND NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS.