POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS IN RIVERSIDE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT AROUND 1 P.M. MONDAY INVOLVING TWO VEHICLES WHOSE OCCUPANTS FIRED SHOTS AT EACH OTHER.

THE INCIDENT STARTED AT THE DAIRY QUEEN ON RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD WHERE AN OCCUPANT OF A LATE 2000’S NISSAN VERSA FIRED SEVERAL SHOTS AT ANOTHER UNKNOWN SUBJECT IN A NEWER DARK GRAY FORD ESCAPE.

BOTH VEHICLES TRAVELED SOUTH ON RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD WHEN THE DRIVER OF THE FORD ESCAPE, DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE WITH A BEARD, STOPPED AT THE W.19TH INTERSECTION, EXITED HIS VEHICLE, AND FIRED SHOTS AT THE NISSAN.

BOTH CARS FLED EASTBOUND ON W. 19TH ST. BEFORE OFFICERS ARRIVED.

OFFICERS WERE ABLE TO LOCATE SHELL CASINGS AND SECURITY CAMERA VIDEO OF THE VEHICLES INVOLVED.

NO VICTIMS HAVE SHOWN UP AT LOCAL HOSPITALS OR AT POLICE HEADQUARTERS AND IT’S UNKNOWN IF ANYONE WAS WOUNDED.

NO OTHER PROPERTY APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN STRUCK BY BULLETS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE SHOOTING SHOULD CONTACT SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 279-6960.

UPDATED 4:20 P.M. 2/14/22

——————————————————

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT MONDAY AFTERNOON INVOLVING TWO VEHICLES AT WEST 19TH AND RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD.

POLICE SAY A MAN IN A NEWER MODEL BLACK S-U-V WAS STOPPED AT THAT INTERSECTION, GOT OUT OF HIS VEHICLE AND FIRED A HANDGUN AT ANOTHER VEHICLE IN TRAFFIC ON RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD.

THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE WITH A BEARD.

POLICE ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR THE OCCUPANTS OF A GRAY FOUR-DOOR CAR POSSIBLY A NISSAN.

NO VICTIMS HAVE SHOWN UP AT LOCAL HOSPITALS OR AT POLICE HEADQUARTERS AND IT’S UNKNOWN IF ANYONE WAS WOUNDED.

THE SHOOTING WAS CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERAS IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE SHOOTING SHOULD CONTACT SIOUX CITY POLICE.

Photo courtesy CBS-14