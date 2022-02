PLEA DEAL ACCEPTED FOR DEFENDANT IN 2021 NEW YEAR’S SHOOTING

A PLEA AGREEMENT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED WITH THE FINAL SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE 2021 NEW YEAR’S SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL.

21-YEAR-OLD LILIANA GUTIERREZ PLEADED GUILTY TO TWO CLASS D FELONY COUNTS OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM AND AN AMENDED COUNT OF ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT, AN AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR.

THE CHARGES STEMMED FROM A SHOOTING AT A MORNINGSIDE HOME THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS AND INJURED OTHERS.

GUTIERREZ FACES TWO YEARS IN PRISON ON THE ACCESSORY CHARGE AND FIVE YEARS EACH ON THE FIREARM CHARGES,

THE TWO RECKLESS USE OF FIREARM COUNTS WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY BUT CONSECUTIVE WITH THE ACCESSORY COUNT FOR A TOTAL OF SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON.

JUDGE ROGER SAILER ORDERED A PRE-SENTENCE INVESTIGATION AND SET SENTENCING FOR APRIL 11TH AT 1:30 P.M. IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.