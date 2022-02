LE MARS BRIDGE EXIT RE-OPENS TO TRAFFIC

A HIGHWAY 75 BRIDGE EXIT INTO LE MARS THAT WAS DAMAGED BY FIRE SATURDAY NIGHT HAS RE-OPENED.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS THE FIRE AT THE EXIT 116 BRIDGE THAT CROSSES THE FLOYD RIVER ON THE SOUTHERN EDGE OF TOWN NEAR WELLS ENTERPRISES CORPORATE OFFICES WAS ACCIDENTAL.

IT STARTED WHEN A HOMELESS INDIVIDUAL, LIVING UNDER THE BRIDGE BEGAN A FIRE TO COOK AND STAY WARM.

LE MARS CITY ADMINISTRATOR JASON VACURA SAYS A BRIDGE INSPECTOR ASSESSED THE DAMAGE MONDAY AND GAVE THE O.K. TO RE-OPEN THE BRIDGE TO TRAFFIC IN THE AFTERNOON:

HE SAYS THE BRIDGE WILL HAVE TO BE CLOSED AGAIN AT SOME POINT IN THE FUTURE TO REPAIR THOSE NON-CRITICAL ITEMS SUCH AS THE RUBBER RAIN GUTTER AND TO COMPLETE COSMETIC REPAIR ISSUES.