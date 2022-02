CHANGE IN COMMAND ON U.S.S. SIOUX CITY

ONE OF THE TWO COMMANDERS OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN RELIEVED OF HIS COMMAND.

A WRITTEN STATEMENT FROM THE U.S. NAVY, SAYS COMMANDER BRADFORD TONDER, THE OFFICER IN CHARGE OF THE SIOUX CITY’S GOLD CREW, WAS RELIEVED OF HIS DUTIES BASED ON A LOSS OF CONFIDENCE IN HIS ABILITY TO PERFORM HIS DUTIES.

THE NAVY DID NOT PROVIDE SPECIFICS ON WHAT LED TO THAT LOSS OF CONFIDENCE.

TONDER HAD SERVED AS EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE SIOUX CITY SINCE JUNE OF 2019 AND AS COMMANDING OFFICER SINCE DECEMBER OF 2020.

THE U-S-S SIOUX CITY IS A LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP.

COMMANDER JOSEPH CALDWELL OF THE U.S.S. DETROIT BLUE CREW WILL BE THE TEMPORARY COMMANDING OFFICER OF THE SIOUX CITY.