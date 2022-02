ART CENTER TO CELEBRATE BUILDING’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER IS PREPARING TO CELEBRATE THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR BUILDING AT 2ND AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS MARCH 1ST IS THE BEGINNING OF A MONTH OF FESTIVITIES:

BEHRENS SAYS A DINNER EVENT IS PLANNED FOR MARCH 1ST WITH A SPECIAL CEREMONY:

THOSE MATERIALS, INCLUDING SOME ARTWORKS FROM CHILDREN 25 YEARS AGO, WILL BE PUT ON DISPLAY IN THE ART CENTER.

BEHRENS SAYS A NEW TIME CAPSULE WILL ALSO BE PREPARED ON MARCH 5TH:

THE ORIGINAL SIOUX CITY SOCIETY OF FINE ARTS WAS STARTED IN 1914.

THE ART CENTER WAS LOCATED IN VARIOUS PLACES UNTIL ITS PERMANENT HOME OPENED IN 1997.