A DOZEN ROSES COST MORE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY

IOWA’S FLOWER SHOPS WILL BE DOING BLOOMING — MAKE THAT BOOMING — BUSINESS ON THIS VALENTINE’S DAY.

KELSEY THOMPSON RUNS A FLOWER SHOP IN ALGONA AND IS VICE PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA FLORISTS’ ASSOCIATION.

JUST LIKE ANY INDUSTRY, SHE SAYS FLORISTS ARE BEING IMPACTED BY SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES, SO SHE’S BEEN PLANNING FOR THIS DAY SINCE LAST FALL.

HUNDO1 OC….CUSTOMERS :10

IT WILL BE A LONG BUT PROFITABLE DAY AHEAD AND SHE SAYS NOT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR A DOZEN, LONG-STEMMED RED ROSES.

HUNDO2 OC….AS WELL :11

AND FOR THOSE WHO DO WANT THE TRADITIONAL BOX OF A DOZEN RED ROSES, IT’LL BE MORE EXPENSIVE THAN LAST YEAR’S BOUQUET.

HUNDO3 OC….TO 120 :12

A STUDY FROM THE NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION FOUND AMERICANS SPENT MORE THAN 21-BILLION DOLLARS ON VALENTINE’S DAY LAST YEAR. THAT’S DOWN ABOUT 20-PERCENT FROM THE 27-POINT-FOUR BILLION THEY SPENT IN 2020.