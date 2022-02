HIGHWAY 75 EXIT INTO SOUTH LE MARS CLOSED DUE TO FIRE

A HIGHWAY 75 EXIT INTO LE MARS IS CLOSED AFTER THE BRIDGE THERE WAS DAMAGED BY FIRE SATURDAY NIGHT.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE WAS REPORTED JUST AFTER 10 P.M. SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE BRIDGE THAT CROSSES THE FLOYD RIVER ON THE SOUTHERN EDGE OF TOWN AT EXIT 116.

THAT IS AT 24TH STREET S.W. FROM HIGHWAY 75 NEAR WELLS ENTERPRISES CORPORATE OFFICES.

THE FIRE WAS APPARENTLY ACCIDENTALLY STARTED BY A HOMELESS PERSON UNDER THE BRIDGE.

THE EXIT WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

A BRIDGE INSPECTOR WILL COME TO LE MARS TO ASSESS THE DAMAGE ON MONDAY.