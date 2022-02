WOODBURY DEMOCRATS TO HOLD PETITION DRIVE

THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY WILL HOLD A SIGNATURE PETITION DRIVE SATURDAY FOR ANY WOODBURY DEMOCRAT WHO WAS UNABLE TO SIGN ELECTION PETITIONS DUE TO COVID-19 OR THE 2022 VIRTUAL CAUCUS.

COUNTY DEMOCRATS WILL HOLD THE PETITION DRIVE FROM 1:00 PM UNTIL 4:00 PM SATURDAY AT 911 6TH STREET IN SIOUX CITY, JUST EAST OF MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN JEREMY DUMKRIEGER IS ENCOURAGING ALL DEMOCRATS TO “DRIVE THRU” AND SIGN PETITIONS TO GET PARTY MEMBERS ON THE BALLOT THIS FALL.