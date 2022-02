PLEITEZ BOND SET AT $75,000

BOND HAS BEEN SET AT 75,000 DOLLARS FOR THE SUSPECT WHO FIRED A GUN IN THE BACK OF A SIOUX CITY POLICE CAR THURSDAY AFTERNOON ON GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD.

36-YEAR-OLD EMANUEL PLEITEZ IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

PLEITEZ WAS BEING DETAINED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE AND TRANSPORTED TO THE POLICE DEPARTMENT IN CUSTODY.WHEN HE TOLD THE OFFICER HE HAD A GUN AND WANTED TO SHOOT HIMSELF.

HE HAD BEEN HANDCUFFED BEHIND HIS BACK AND HAD A SMALL HANDGUN IN HIS HAND IN THE BACK OF THE SQUAD CAR.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAID THURSDAY THAT THE OFFICER HAD SEARCHED THE SUSPECT:

PLEITEZ REFUSED TO GIVE UP THE GUN AND EVENTUALLY FIRED TWO SHOTS THAT HIT A DOOR AND WINDOW OF THE POLICE CAR.

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS THE PATROL CAR IS PART OF THE CASE EVIDENCE:

TEAR GAS WAS FIRED INTO THE CAR TO SUBDUE PLEITEZ AND TAKE HIM INTO CUSTODY.

THE IOWA D-C-I IS INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS IS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.