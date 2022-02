NEW COAT RACK FOR HOMELESS ADORNS CITY HALL

A FAMILIAR HELPFUL ITEM IS BACK IN FRONT OF CITY HALL IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS A NEW COAT RACK ENTITLED “HANG YOUR HAT 4 “, IS IN PLACE FOR PEOPLE TO PLACE UNNEEDED COATS AND SCARVES ON FOR THE HOMELESS:

BEHRENS SAYS THE ORIGINAL ARTIST OF THE FIRST COAT RACK GAVE HIS APPROVAL FOR THE NEW ONE:

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET PAINTED THE NEW COAT RACK BLUE FOR THE ART CENTER.

BEHRENS SAYS A COAT RACK HAS BEEN PLACED DOWNTOWN FOR AT LEAST 14 YEARS.