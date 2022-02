IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ADVISES TO PARTY WISELY THIS WEEKEND

FOR MANY IOWANS, SUPER BOWL SUNDAY MEANS CAMPING OUT IN FRONT OF THE BIG SCREEN, WATCHING FOOTBALL, SNACKING ON PIZZA AND SIPPING A FEW ADULT BEVERAGES. THAT’S ALL FINE, AS LONG AS YOU DON’T PLAN TO DRIVE AFTER TOO MUCH IMBIBING.

TROOPER PAUL GARDNER SAYS THE IOWA STATE PATROL IS PARTNERING WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ACROSS THE STATE IN A TWO-DAY EFFORT.

GARDNER SAYS IF YOU’RE DRINKING, DON’T DRIVE.

NO MATTER WHO WINS THE BIG GAME, GARDNER SAYS HE’LL CONSIDER IT A WIN IF THERE ARE NO TRAFFIC FATALITIES STATEWIDE ALL WEEKEND.