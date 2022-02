CHRISTENSEN ENDS IOWA COURT MASK MANDATE

WITH BOTH COVID-19 VARIANTS NOW ON THE WANE, THE IOWA SUPREME COURT’S CHIEF JUSTICE IS ENDING THE MASK MANDATE FOR COURTS IN THE STATE.

SUSAN CHRISTENSEN’S ORDER STATES THAT IT IS APPROPRIATE TO END THIS PROTOCOL.

THE CURRENT GENERAL MASK REQUIREMENT WAS A TEMPORARY MEASURE REINSTITUTED PRINCIPALLY TO ADDRESS THE RISE OF INFECTIOUS COVID-19 VARIANTS.

THE ORDER SAYS THE MANDATE MAY AGAIN BE DISCONTINUED, WITH JUDGES RETAINING DISCRETION TO ADDRESS COVID-RELATED SAFETY MEASURES IN PROCEEDINGS AS NECESSARY ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.