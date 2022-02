SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER ARMED STANDOFF NEAR HEELAN HIGH

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES AFTER A STANDOFF NEAR BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL THURSDAY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 11:30 A.M. WHEN OFFICERS HAD DETAINED A SUSPECT POSSIBLY INVOLVED IN AN ARMED ROBBERY SEVERAL DAYS AGO AT 14TH AND SUMMIT.

THE SUSPECT, 36-YEAR-OLD EMANUEL PLEITEZ, WAS HANDCUFFED IN THE BACK OF THE SQUAD CAR WHEN HE TOLD THE OFFICER HE HAD A GUN IN HIS HAND AS THE CAR DROVE NEAR BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL AT 11TH AND GRANDVIEW:

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS NEGOTIATORS TRIED FOR OVER AN HOUR AND A HALF TO GET THE MAN TO SURRENDER THE GUN:

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS THE WEAPON WAS A SMALL GUN THAT THE SUSPECT HAD HIDDEN ON HIM:

PLEITEZ, WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT AND LATER BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

HE IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

CHIEF MUELLER HAS ASKED THE IOWA D-C-I TO CONDUCT AN INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION OF THE INCIDENT.

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WAS PLACED ON LOCKDOWN DURING THE INCIDENT.

4TH DISTRICT IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS VISITING THE HIGH SCHOOL AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT AND REMAINED INSIDE UNTIL THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

UPDATED 4:20 P.M. 2/10/22

cover photo by George Lindblade

MCCLURE OC…….TO HIMSELF. :17

MCCLURE3 OC……..SURRENDERED PEACEFULLY. :24

