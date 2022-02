SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN TOTAL

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND HAS TOPPED LAST YEAR’S CAMPAIGN TOTAL OF MONEY RAISED TO HELP SUPPORT THEIR PARTNER AGENCIES.

CAMPAIGN CHAIRS FROM TYSON FRESH MEATS ANNOUNCED THE ANNUAL EFFORT RAISED $3,215,000 WITH THE HELP OF THOUSANDS OF SUPPORTERS.

THAT TOPPED LAST YEAR’S TOTAL OF $3.2 MILLION.

IN ADDITION TO THE ANNUAL CAMPAIGN, BRUCE AND LINDA KALIN MADE AN ENDOWMENT GIFT OF $100,000 IN HONOR OF KALIN’S INDOOR COMFORT 100-YEAR ANNIVERSARY.

100 PERCENT OF CONTRIBUTIONS MADE TO UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND STAY HERE IN SIOUXLAND.